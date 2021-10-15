 Skip to main content
Letter: Thompson is honest, dependable
Conover City Council candidate Richard Thompson is honest, dependable, tenacious, and he wants to serve.

Conover is growing at a fast pace, in a time when we should embrace such growth, but not at the expense of oversaturation. Planning is an arduous process, and in order for high quality standards to exist, it must be established in a manner where lifelong integrity can exist for our infrastructure. In doing so, we can retain our current citizenry so that consistent progress is allowed to flourish. When such endeavors are implemented, future residents can have the confidence that they are moving to a spectacular place.

Richard Thompson can represent the everyday citizen because he is an everyday citizen. I have confidence in him to serve and represent the citizens of Conover.

Whit Preston

Conover

