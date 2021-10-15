Letter: Thompson is honest, dependable

Conover is growing at a fast pace, in a time when we should embrace such growth, but not at the expense of oversaturation. Planning is an arduous process, and in order for high quality standards to exist, it must be established in a manner where lifelong integrity can exist for our infrastructure. In doing so, we can retain our current citizenry so that consistent progress is allowed to flourish. When such endeavors are implemented, future residents can have the confidence that they are moving to a spectacular place.