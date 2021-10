I have lived in Conover almost 45 years and have known Richard Thompson over 30 of those years.

I know Richard Thompson to be honest, willing to listen and forward thinking.

Conover is the fastest-growing city in the Hickory-Catawba County Metro area. While this is exciting to think about, this growth must also be thoughtfully managed.

Please join me in casting a ballot for Richard Thompson for Conover City Council.

Carol H. Preston

Conover