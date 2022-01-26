Letter: They control your medicine, your schools, your children

Did you catch (your) president’s speech about Jan. 6? He really was fired up. Him and Kamala were doing the only thing they have done since the campaign: Trump did it! It is truly all they have.

I didn’t hear Trump praising white supremacists. And neither did Biden or anyone else.

I also did not hear Trump say storm the capital, and neither did he or anyone else. I keep looking for these white supremacists. Where are they?

I did however see (your) president siding with the looters and arsonists that burned some buildings and killed some people in the streets. I saw Democrat political leaders side with and kneel with flag burners and people that got on their knees during our national anthem. They spew insurrection, almost every day. How can anyone ever believe them?

They wine and dine on your money; they throw your money at you and hope to blind you to the truth. They open the border, let millions come in, and it doesn’t affect them. They are rich, protected, got rich off of bribes, graft, and money under the table and selling our country out. Now they control your medicine, your schools, your children, your work, your language, your right to even speak your mind. What do you call this? Democracy? Patriotism?