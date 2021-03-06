Letter: They canceled the Joy in Whoville

“Oh, the things that they did

And they did them so hard,

It was one big mess now

All over our yard.”

From “The Cat in the Hat,” by Dr. Seuss

If you haven’t heard, Loudoun County, Va. schools have canceled Dr. Seuss. These are the same knuckleheads that canceled Mr. Potato Head. The very idea that the citizens haven’t had enough of these claims of covert racism and racial stereotyping and white supremacy and xenophobia and fired every one of the board members is shocking. What are they thinking? Have they forgotten that just a few years ago that this same school board had Michelle Obama reading “The Cat in the Hat” to their kindergarteners?

Cancel culture has become so mindless and all-encompassing that the average American should start screaming … Enough! Canceling Dr. Seuss could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.