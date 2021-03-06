Letter: They canceled the Joy in Whoville

“Oh, the things that they did
And they did them so hard,
It was one big mess now
All over our yard.”
From “The Cat in the Hat,” by Dr. Seuss
If you haven’t heard, Loudoun County, Va. schools have canceled Dr. Seuss. These are the same knuckleheads that canceled Mr. Potato Head. The very idea that the citizens haven’t had enough of these claims of covert racism and racial stereotyping and white supremacy and xenophobia and fired every one of the board members is shocking. What are they thinking? Have they forgotten that just a few years ago that this same school board had Michelle Obama reading “The Cat in the Hat” to their kindergarteners?
Cancel culture has become so mindless and all-encompassing that the average American should start screaming … Enough! Canceling Dr. Seuss could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
In her column, Liz Peek said, “Not so long ago, in happier times when Loudoun County preschools were still celebrating Dr. Seuss, they also noted St. Patrick’s Day by making a trap and trying to catch a leprechaun. The teachers cheerfully wrote parents that they promised to "sprinkle some green clovers" and explain to the children how "everyone for a day can pretend to be Irish." But, the cancelers have probably canceled that celebration, too.