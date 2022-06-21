Letter: These are not hearings, they are 'talkings'

As this hot Spring sprints along, Congressional hearings are being produced by the Democrats in charge of Congress. They grabbed an entertainment producer from ABC to organize the drama.

Will they declare a nationwide festival upon conclusion of their “hailed” hearings? These are not hearings, they are “talkings.” Instead of appointing, and seating, representatives in a bipartisan fashion, the “hearings” are deemed too important for an investigation through bilateral cooperation. The aim is not to investigate what happened on January 6; it is to make a unilateral statement about what happened on that regrettable day.

Misuse of the language has become common jargon in politics. This is not an investigation; it is a production number. The only thing missing is a band and some dancers.

The people that violated the Capitol on Jan. 6 need to be appropriately charged, tried, and properly sentenced, if guilty. There is no excuse for what happened that day.

I wonder if Nancy Pelosi will stroll into the chamber and hand out pens monogrammed with her name as she did during the impeachment debacle. After all, this show is a post-presidential impeachment. The first two didn’t work, so why not have another go at it? It doesn’t matter that Donald Trump is no longer president.

I went through counterinsurgency training in the U.S. Army. What happened on Jan 6 was not an insurrection. It was a disgusting exhibition by a bunch of angry people that copied the lawlessness they witnessed all over the country for many months. They destroyed property, injured police officers, and created mayhem in our nation’s capital. For that, they need justice. Why was there inadequate security on that day?

The Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the media. Maybe they should all get together to deal with their failures of leadership and management. Two years ago, they were preoccupied with impeachment when COVID-19 came calling. The Intelligence Committee was unaware of what was happening in China. Congressman Schiff was, and is, the chairman of the Intel Committee.

While they commemorate January 6, I will celebrate July 4.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover