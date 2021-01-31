Letter: There was no evidence of a stolen election

Republicans and Democrats are expected to differ on matters of policy and should, but we have a problem when we cannot agree that our election was legitimate. To those still doubting the results consider the following.
Trump’s approval rating was never much higher than 45%. Historically presidents with low approval ratings do not get reelected. Trump did not expect to win and started laying the foundation that it would be stolen if he did not win, months before the election.
Those registered and leaning Democratic outnumber those registered and leaning Republican by close to the percentage difference in the popular vote totals. Trump understood his good fortune in 2016 to win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan by a little more than 70,00 votes. He lost that popular vote by 2.8 million votes.
No evidence was ever presented to a court that proved that the election was stolen. Audits, hand counts and recounts did not change any outcome. The president was the source of the big lie supported by right-wing media. Furthermore, Trump is not known for veracity.
At least three of the swing states in question, Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania have Republican governors and legislatures or divided governments. Yes, Trump pulled 11.2 million more votes than in 2016, but Biden pulled 15.4 million more than Clinton in 2016. If there is fraud for one, it will be there for the other. Trump motivated his supporters but also motivated millions of voters, Democrats, Republicans, apolitical and non-political folks, were obsessed with defeating him.
Some credit Biden’s win in Pennsylvania to the inner-city Black vote but Biden beat Clinton’s turnout in the suburbs by 100,000 votes. Biden and Trump both benefitted from 200,000 less votes going to third-party candidates.
Fraud, if it exists, would affect every candidate, every race. Finally, following the 2016 election and Russian interference, states worked to secure their elections. Chris Krebs, the director of cybersecurity in the Trump administration said the 2020 election was the most secure in our history, an assessment that led to Trump firing him.
In a nation of laws, evidence is fundamental. There is no evidence of a stolen election. Trump pushing the big lie raised over $250 million dollars for a PAC. Our Capitol was invaded, people died, people will go to jail, and Trump earned a place in infamy, all a result of the big lie.
David Turman
Hickory NC