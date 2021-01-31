Letter: There was no evidence of a stolen election

Republicans and Democrats are expected to differ on matters of policy and should, but we have a problem when we cannot agree that our election was legitimate. To those still doubting the results consider the following.

Trump’s approval rating was never much higher than 45%. Historically presidents with low approval ratings do not get reelected. Trump did not expect to win and started laying the foundation that it would be stolen if he did not win, months before the election.

Those registered and leaning Democratic outnumber those registered and leaning Republican by close to the percentage difference in the popular vote totals. Trump understood his good fortune in 2016 to win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan by a little more than 70,00 votes. He lost that popular vote by 2.8 million votes.

No evidence was ever presented to a court that proved that the election was stolen. Audits, hand counts and recounts did not change any outcome. The president was the source of the big lie supported by right-wing media. Furthermore, Trump is not known for veracity.