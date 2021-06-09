Letter: There is no white supremacist problem in this country

I find it oddly strange that all the marching in the streets, burning down of businesses of which many of them are Black-owned, taking over of cities by the real insurrectionists with guns and violence, demanding the defunding of our police protections as the police departments are being burned down along with other government buildings, we are told we have a white supremacist problem in this country. Yet all the violence that is going on in this country is clearly coming from the race-baiting left.

Folks, there is no white supremacist problem in this country. This is a Barack Obama lie that he inserted into his Hope and Radical Change agenda and newly rejected, illegitimate Joe is continuing the agenda to rebuild this country from the ground up using this lie.

Democrats and rich white liberals run this country. Through decades of brow beating and lies they have hijacked our educational systems, sports teams, corporations, banks, and our media. They have indoctrinated our children with ignorance like CRT and the 1619 project. They use big tech, Hollywood and their media to push these lies. This is a cover up for all the failures Democrat policies have done to Black communities across this country for decades. They have destroyed many Black neighborhoods and their school systems. They fought against school choice to keep teachers unions in control of their indoctrination and poor education.