Letter: The world is changing by the hour

The original Axis Powers included Nazi Germany, the Kingdom of Italy, and the Empire of Japan. They merged their objectives and ambitions by dragging the world into WWII. We are witnessing the ascent of the New Axis powers of China, Russia, and Iran. I remember when President Reagan referred to Soviet Russia as the “Evil Empire.”
Putin and Xi met at the outset of the Olympics to discuss their approach on how to deal with the United States and the West. They had joint military exercises. In fact, today China announced the reason Russia invaded Ukraine is America’s fault. They recently signed an agreement to purchase 100,000,000 tons of coal from Russia. Why are they buying coal? The left wishes to make coal illegal in America.
Putin is devoted to restoring the Soviet Union. Stalin dealt with Ukraine back in 1932-33 during the Holodomor when millions of Ukrainians were starved to death. Xi is investing everything in establishing China as the dominant world influence. Xi has proclaimed China’s preeminence in the East and has refused to condemn the actions of Russia. China controls NOKO and has completely eradicated freedom from Hong Kong. It has every intention of seizing Taiwan. Iran is “The mother of all state terror sponsors.” They are scrambling to produce a nuclear bomb to mount at the end of one of their ballistic missiles. Biden plans to remove some sanctions from Iran.
The New Axis perceives weakness in America. They studied our destructive exit from Afghanistan.
If Russia and China employ cyber warfare, the world will change instantly. That will lead down a very dark path, literally and figuratively. It will involve much more than Ukraine.
In June of 2021 Biden told Putin which 15 American assets he couldn’t go after with cyber-attacks. This was disclosed after the Colonial Pipeline attack. What price did Russia pay for that? Mr. Biden has been president for 13 months and the world is changing by the hour.
Mike Zimmerman
Conover