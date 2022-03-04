Letter: The world is changing by the hour

The original Axis Powers included Nazi Germany, the Kingdom of Italy, and the Empire of Japan. They merged their objectives and ambitions by dragging the world into WWII. We are witnessing the ascent of the New Axis powers of China, Russia, and Iran. I remember when President Reagan referred to Soviet Russia as the “Evil Empire.”

Putin and Xi met at the outset of the Olympics to discuss their approach on how to deal with the United States and the West. They had joint military exercises. In fact, today China announced the reason Russia invaded Ukraine is America’s fault. They recently signed an agreement to purchase 100,000,000 tons of coal from Russia. Why are they buying coal? The left wishes to make coal illegal in America.