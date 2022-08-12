 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The war against Trump, United States

After three years of "trumped" up charges by Clinton, FBI, DOJ, here we go again.

In June, former President Donald Trump willingly allowed FBI to search his home. The FBI came again this week but with backpacks and would not let Trump's attorneys view the search nor what was in their backpacks. The search warrant was signed by a magistrate rather than a federal judge.

Is this the United States or a Communist country? Our Constitution and economy are being destroyed on purpose by the Democrats.

Why? Money, power and socialism.

Dru White

Hickory

