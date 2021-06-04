Letter: The votes were counted, counted again; Biden still won

I’ve read some utterly ridiculous head scratchers in my day, but Sandra Bolick’s blame the system and not the criminal for the January 6th insurrection takes the cake. While she mentions the riots last summer she unwittingly echoes the logic of those who defended the rioters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin. Every individual is responsible for his or her actions and blaming others is a deflection and undermines the ethos of personal responsibility that decent people embrace.

Donald Trump managed to turn out one of the most diverse coalitions that voted for a Republican presidential candidate. Unfortunately for him he also motivated a bigger coalition to turn out for Joe Biden and make him a one-term president. In the aftermath of the vote, the votes in all the key states were counted, counted again, and in several cases recounted yet again. In every instance Joe Biden won the key states of Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.