Letter: The votes were counted, counted again; Biden still won

I’ve read some utterly ridiculous head scratchers in my day, but Sandra Bolick’s blame the system and not the criminal for the January 6th insurrection takes the cake. While she mentions the riots last summer she unwittingly echoes the logic of those who defended the rioters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin. Every individual is responsible for his or her actions and blaming others is a deflection and undermines the ethos of personal responsibility that decent people embrace.
Donald Trump managed to turn out one of the most diverse coalitions that voted for a Republican presidential candidate. Unfortunately for him he also motivated a bigger coalition to turn out for Joe Biden and make him a one-term president. In the aftermath of the vote, the votes in all the key states were counted, counted again, and in several cases recounted yet again. In every instance Joe Biden won the key states of Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.
Despite the claims of fraud, Donald Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, stated that there was no credible proof that fraud took place. Newsmax had to apologize to Dominion when it settled a billion-dollar lawsuit for the lies they spewed. Half the country doubts the outcome of the election because Fox, OANN, talk radio, and the Trump family lied to them for clicks and ratings. Under oath, even Rudy Giuliani had to admit there was no solid proof that fraud took place.
President Biden was correct to call the individuals who stormed the Capitol what they were: domestic terrorists and seditionists. They were responsible for what they did, and I hope the Justice Department throws the book at every last one of them that marched into the Capitol that day. They are enemies of this Republic, without a patriotic bone in their body.
When Grover Cleveland lost the Presidency in 1888 he told the mourning White House usher on the day he left to not be sad, because he’d be back in four years. Had Donald Trump taken this tack he’d have allowed the country to move forward while giving himself the strongest case to run again in four years. Instead, he refused to put his big pants on, acted like a petulant child, and sparked an insurrection. It’s best for America he is relegated to the history books and practices his golf game instead of lying to people like Sandra.
Carlton Huffman
Granite Falls