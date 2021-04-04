Letter: The vote you suppress may be your own

Timothy Garrison may be counting his chickens before they hatch in predicting the outcome of Congressional elections in 2022. We all suffer at times from selective memories, but I will take Biden’s first few months in office over Trump’s any day of the week.
Trump struggled getting his cabinet filled and had already had to part ways with Michael Flynn and a few other staffers. By the end of his four years, he had sent Reince Priebus packing and Sean Spicer to Dancing with the Stars. Four Cabinet members resigned in scandal and except for Treasury and Commerce, I believe, every cabinet member left the administration.
Biden got the American Rescue Plan passed and money in the hands of millions of Americans and most importantly has led in the effort to administer to date over 150 million doses of vaccine. The economy is making progress and we are not sidetracked by arguments over the size of inaugural crowds, investigations of Russian involvement in our election and Muslim bans.
The Republicans may have chipped away at Democratic strength in the House but did not help themselves with several of the characters they elected. Trump sycophant, Matt Gaetz is facing rough seas, and Marjorie Taylor Green is not exactly endearing herself to Republican Party leadership. Strategically, the party’s voter suppression binge is a dumb move and will most likely blow up in their face.
Over the next two years Trump will be swatting lawsuits like flies. Those who choose to run as Trump loyalists may need to rethink their strategy. A group of Republicans against Trump is planning to spend $50 million on ads.
Much can happen in two years but Biden’s priorities on first ending the pandemic, economic recovery, infrastructure, voting rights, and immigration reform “trump” Republican obstruction.
I will not make any predictions but if I were Republican, I would be worried that my future depends on how districts are drawn and keeping people from exercising their right to vote.
North Carolina and Florida had record voter turnout in 2020 at over 70% and both went for Trump. The vote they suppress may be their own.
James Long
Hickory