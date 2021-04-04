Letter: The vote you suppress may be your own

Timothy Garrison may be counting his chickens before they hatch in predicting the outcome of Congressional elections in 2022. We all suffer at times from selective memories, but I will take Biden’s first few months in office over Trump’s any day of the week.

Trump struggled getting his cabinet filled and had already had to part ways with Michael Flynn and a few other staffers. By the end of his four years, he had sent Reince Priebus packing and Sean Spicer to Dancing with the Stars. Four Cabinet members resigned in scandal and except for Treasury and Commerce, I believe, every cabinet member left the administration.

Biden got the American Rescue Plan passed and money in the hands of millions of Americans and most importantly has led in the effort to administer to date over 150 million doses of vaccine. The economy is making progress and we are not sidetracked by arguments over the size of inaugural crowds, investigations of Russian involvement in our election and Muslim bans.