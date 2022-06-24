Letter: The United States was founded on Christian principles

In his letter, Verne Harvey talks about the onslaught of religion. Why are people worried about the “onslaught of religion," especially Christianity, that teaches us not to kill, yet you are not concerned about those hell-bent on defending the onslaught of abortion which, by all rational definitions, is taking a human life? Something sounds backwards there.

Who is speaking up for the right of that unborn baby? Why do those who like to complain about oil companies or other corporations making too much money yet are silent and refuse to consider how much money the abortion industry takes in? If the abortions done today were only about saving the life of the mother, or in the cases of incest or rape, I would bet we would not have the millions of abortions that are and have been performed since the enactment of Roe.

Then you have Brian Cooke, in his letter, stating that our country is “founded and guided by the Constitution, not the Bible.” Perhaps Brian might want to consider the words of our premier founding father, George Washington, who, himself claimed that morality is and should be the basis of laws. The whole experiment called the United States of America was founded on Christian principles, declaring in the Declaration of Independence that our rights and our freedoms are given to us by the Divine Creator.

It is largely because of Christians and religious values that the United States even exists in the first place. Roe vs. Wade was bad law then and is bad law now. And no, it will not drive women to back-alley-coat-hanger abortions, at least not any with any sense. That kind of talk is just rhetoric and distraction so you won’t consider what is really happening.

I would agree with you in that we do not need a theocracy and that is not what the Constitution, the Declaration, or even Christians today call for. But we do say we should stand up for what is right and just.

The First Amendment was written to protect the church from the government, not the other way around. If our laws and our government are not based on Biblical values, whose values would you rather have them based upon?

Michael Davis

Conover