Letter: The truth? Most voters already know it

Thank you Sandra Bolick for showing all of us what a member of the Trump cult believes and why they followed Trump's encouragement to invade the Capitol. Every bit of evidence you claimed proved that the BIG LIE was true has been debunked by judges many appointed by Republicans including some appointed by Trump; Republican governors and Secretaries of State who voted for trump; and by Bill Barr, but you chose to believe a pathological liar who has lied over 30,000 times in the four years he was in the oval office (or more accurately on one of his golf courses).

You claimed that every judge was either threatened or bought off. Most Americans believe that federal judges are honest but you believe that they are all corrupt even those that Trump appointed and told you they were honest. You claim 75 million Americans never had their voices heard when in fact it was those 74 million (not 75) who were trying to silence the 81 million who voted legally for President Biden.

You claimed that it was a fact that in some states there were more votes cast than ballots sent out but you fail to name a single state where that happened.

You complain there was no transparency but this election was the most transparent in your lifetime. As for your claim that Americans want to know the truth, the majority already know the truth.