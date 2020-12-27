Letter: The Trump cult should be tired of losing

The end of the craziness is finally in sight. After a lost election by 7 million votes, lost recounts, and about 50 lost frivolous lawsuits, the Trump Cult should be getting tired of losing. Imagine the uproar by Fox News and Retrumplicans if Hillary Clinton filed even one lawsuit. She didn’t because she respected the traditions of our democracy and she knew that a loss was a loss.

After Jan. 20, we can just ignore Trump’s ranting and raving. Instead of president, he will just be a pathetic power-hungry old man. White supremacists, right-wing militias, and QAnon will no longer have a cheerleader in the White House. We will no longer have a president that exchanges love letters with dictators. We can rebuild our relationships with NATO and other allies. We can start to reverse the damage done by Trump to our environment and global warming. We will no longer be embarrassed by our president on the international stage.