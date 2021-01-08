Letter: The sanctity and security of democracy

Election fraud without evidence is not fraud, it is an excuse for losing. A crime that cannot be proven is an accusation. Only a fool would choose to live in country where people in power could without evidence accuse and convict someone of a criminal offense. Only a fool would choose to live in a country where the will of the people is overturned by their president.

What the president or anyone else claims about election fraud is noise without evidence. If we ever allow a party or a president to overturn the results of an election, we are no longer a democracy. Once it is turned over to anyone but the people, it is gone with its return left up to the whims and desires of posterity.

Trump’s performance, good or bad, his politics and positions on the issues are not considerations in this debate. Opinions and beliefs about the Biden/Harris ticket are not considerations in this debate.

The sanctity and security of our democracy is the only consideration. There are no exceptions for any person or position on that person. Disagreement with that conclusion indicates a lack of belief in and commitment to our Republic. Support for Trump’s efforts without evidence that would stand in court is indicative of a willingness to play Russian roulette with our Republic.