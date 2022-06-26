Letter: The rainbow belonged to God first

The rainbow belonged to God first

As drag shows continue to increase in local cities, libraries, churches and other organizations, what should be the response from leaders in living out biblical, sexual ethics? Let me suggest some approaches to consider:

1. We must deal with our own sins before commenting on the sins of others. There is a tendency for Christians to “shout” at a world system when the secret lives of believers must be cleaned up first. Offenses, disunity, church splits, premarital sexual activity, adultery, porn, greed, gossip and gluttony are common among churchgoers. Yet we feel it’s OK to focus on others before dealing with ourselves. In Psalm 51, King David prayed for a clean heart, so he could be qualified to teach transgressors the way back to God. Moral authority to speak about the sins of a nation is only given to those with pure hearts.

2. Rather than anger, we must understand the proper balance of grace and truth. It does no good to yell at drag queens as all of us have the right to be treated with kindness, even if we disagree. Speaking the truth in love only comes out of a broken heart that realizes we were at one time broken and needed the help of Jesus to get us on track. Many in the LGBTQ community are looking for a way out, not with conversion therapy but with those who know how to love someone into freedom who has chosen full identity in Christ. The dual-sided wisdom of Jesus spoken to a woman caught in adultery in John’s gospel said “neither do I condemn you — go and sin no more.”

3. We cannot fear potential backlash when we speak out regarding these matters. Many are silent for fear of reprisal. Yet the church needs to regain its prophetic voice if we are to have an impact of awakening in this country. Do not fear religious voices who want to criticize when we desire to reach out to the LGBTQ community. The rainbow belonged to God long before the shift by some in our culture. I would suggest realigning the purpose of the rainbow for God’s original intent and his desire on earth.

Mark Ivey, lead pastor, Christ Alive Church

Newton