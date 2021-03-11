Letter: The myths of democracy

In light of the events surrounding the presidential election and the certification of its results, re-establishing the presidency as an office of respect, responsibility, and authenticity remains a difficult task. Building trust back into politics is something both major parties need to pursue. But, as we know, life is not lived in the black and white.

Meaning is lost if our discussions remain abstract and divorced from present-day realities. Indeed, today, perhaps before, American values have been polarized and ethics compressed, casting a shadow on democracy’s ethical foundations. Seemingly, without rudder or anchor we live in the afterglow of Jefferson transformational words,

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In the 19th century these words would soon be tempered by capitalistic greed and institutionalized slavery resulting in a civil war. But even war could not wipe clean the prejudices held in the minds of many Americans against people of color. Their unethical treatment and the assumption of “white” privilege and “white supremacy” have, from the beginning, been anchors weighing down the moral foundations of American democracy.