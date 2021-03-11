Letter: The myths of democracy

In light of the events surrounding the presidential election and the certification of its results, re-establishing the presidency as an office of respect, responsibility, and authenticity remains a difficult task. Building trust back into politics is something both major parties need to pursue. But, as we know, life is not lived in the black and white.
Meaning is lost if our discussions remain abstract and divorced from present-day realities. Indeed, today, perhaps before, American values have been polarized and ethics compressed, casting a shadow on democracy’s ethical foundations. Seemingly, without rudder or anchor we live in the afterglow of Jefferson transformational words,
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
In the 19th century these words would soon be tempered by capitalistic greed and institutionalized slavery resulting in a civil war. But even war could not wipe clean the prejudices held in the minds of many Americans against people of color. Their unethical treatment and the assumption of “white” privilege and “white supremacy” have, from the beginning, been anchors weighing down the moral foundations of American democracy.
Truly, the nation we so fondly call “America” was in part a creation of the influence of myth and fact, reason and hope, and fear and anxiety. As these cultural forces were overlapping and bumping into one another, the ideal of American democracy was taking shape. Maybe democracy was always a ruse to confuse the unsuspecting; an unrealistic goal held aloft, but knowingly unattainable.
As this history became more remote it left an ever-widening gap to be filled in by old stories and beliefs, ideologies and myths designed to augment our most treasured ideals and manipulate our beliefs and actions. Variously told, these stories color how we view the world and interpret present day issues. Covertly they fuel our moral and immoral judgments with hyperbolical intentions. We hear them from parents and grandparents, friends and work associates, ministers, teachers, and politicians. What is left unspoken or just glossed over in amiable ignorance is sometimes puzzling and ever so often doesn’t mesh with the contextual realities in which it originated. Remembering these stories, we more often than not ignore their exaggerations and accept them as fact.
As we are aware, our myths, which include the veiled assumptions about our genealogical past, cannot be dispelled by facts alone. We have trouble thinking about them rationally because they comprise a great deal of our mental makeup; when thinking ABOUT them, we are thinking WITH them. They lie quietly within operating in the background of our logic and beliefs as a hidden moral grammar.
With emotional force — flags flying, Bibles waving, bands playing, children marching, and with a loud and numbing rhetoric — our myths are convincingly acknowledged; clichés or ordinary life helping us gain our bearings in a world of confusing ethical messages. They are active, perhaps covertly shaping our personal and collective identities, and compressing our values’ orientation — including what is meant by “ethical democracy” — in an agreeable unawareness. The irony is palpable.