Letter: The left, big tech, media truly responsible for crowd at Capitol

If you think most people know the truth, then they are only watching and listening to MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS ' Big Tech, and media's narrative of what they want you to see and hear. You have not searched for the truth and listened to both sides. They have an agenda and you fell for it as do many other Americans. That is their goal for Americans to take their word for the truth! They lie by commission and omission daily!

You accused me of being in the "Trump Cult." I would be in the "Bunny Rabbits Cult" if he had the same policies, and values that Trump gave us. Trump was for the American people who have conservative values. If that is the "cult" you are referring to you can count me in and I'm proud to be. The day is coming when our country is really going to be behind the 8-ball.

How? By buying into the "give away" plan that is staring us in the face right now. The time is coming when so many will stop and say, "Whoa, we're losing our country and our Constitution by what has happened over a period of time ... it got out of control." And that is exactly what President Trump was endeavoring to do — stop the graft and give-away deals to those who truly don't deserve it, or earned it as you and I.