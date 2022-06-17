Letter: The idiots are making our lives miserable

What a show, did you watch it? I did not, and I seriously tried to avoid hearing anything about it. But that is impossible!

The Democrats are really going all out to produce a big lie. What a joke! Anyone who believes this stuff surely must be a big (The View) fan. This is all they have. They should be televising the open border, the shutdown of our energy, the baby food shortage, things we are having to deal with for one reason only! The last election! The idiots that are making our lives miserable!

Are you wondering about your savings, or how you will cope with these prices? Do you think Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, or Schiff will feel any of this? Why don’t you wake up? What more will it take? What more will they take? There has never been a greater threat to our country, our way of life, than this administration!

They put on these productions because they cannot stand before the American people and answer questions. They have to go on produced programs like Jimmy Kimmel and such, where the answers are on a screen and the questions are rehearsed. Do you not wonder about this? A lot of you did this to our country. I assume you were brainwashed by the media? I certainly hope and wish and pray that you have seen enough to know what a grave, and I do mean literally a grave mistake it was!

It is time to fix it! I’m old, and I’m really tired of wondering and asking myself when you will see the light?

Most days after I watch the evening news, I just give up, and ask myself, what would Jimmy Buffet do? Pour me something tall and strong before I go insane.

Larry Allen

Newton