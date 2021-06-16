Letter: The grand hoax of the 1619 Project

Indentured servants first arrived in America shortly after the settlement of Jamestown. The earliest settlers soon realized that they had lots of land to care for but no one to care for it. Since passage to the Colonies was far too expensive for all but the wealthy, the ‘Virginia Company’ developed the system of indentured servitude to attract workers. Indentured servants became vital to the colonial economy. The estimates put the number of indentured servants at one-half to two-thirds of all European immigrants who came to the American colonies. That’s an awful lot of people.

Servants typically worked four to seven years in exchange for passage, room, board, lodging and freedom dues. For those that completed their work they received their freedom package. This included 25 acres of land, a year’s worth of corn, arms, a cow and new clothes.

In 1619 the first Black Africans came to Virginia. With no slave laws in place, they were treated as indentured servants, and were given the exact same opportunities for freedom dues as the white European indentured servants.