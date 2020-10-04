Letter: The Democrats hope we are stupid

Good morning, what did you choose to do this morning? Church? Sports, work, vacation? All your choices will probably change dramatically if you choose to vote Democrat. Your choice will be dictated to you.

The Democrats are using a phrase they tried on Trump. They are hiding their agenda in (plain sight). Look at their messengers. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, WHO DO YOU THINK IS PAYING THEM?. These groups want to destroy America. They prey on your weakness. The Democrats hope we are stupid. They can only wave Donald Trump at you, tell you how bad he is, how evil. Do you not see it? They have to lie every day, they invent everything under the sun to try to bend your minds to thinking they will be your saving grace.

They are so obvious. All you have to do is look at the facts. Not the facts the so-called news channels are telling you. Look at what Trump has done in three years with all those lying Democrats hanging on his back! There is another way to see the real facts. (Follow the money!) That’s pretty simple isn’t it?