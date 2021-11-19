Letter: The COVID-19 vaccine should be a choice not a mandate

There are many vaccines that states have mandated citizens to receive. However, there are two things that set these vaccines apart from the COVID-19 vaccine. The first is the time from development to being administered to a patient. The polio vaccine began trials on monkeys in 1935, and Jonas Salk introduced his vaccine in 1953 after a trial on 1.6 million children. It wasn’t accepted for general use until 1955. The same development time and trials are also applicable to other vaccines including, typhoid, measles, rubella and chicken pox. By comparison, the COVID-19 vaccine broke the sound barrier getting to the public, and there is very little known about any possible long-term side effects.

The second fact that sets the COVID-19 apart from other mandated vaccines is that these other vaccines are “one and done.” You can get any one of these other vaccines and it is effective without an annual dose. The COVID-19 vaccine is much like the flu shot.