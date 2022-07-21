Letter: The best Hickory requires best practices

I’m writing to clarify any wrong impressions that may have resulted from Steve Bowman’s July 16 letter. I have said repeatedly that the City Walk appears to have been a catalyst for growth downtown. I’m glad for the enjoyment Mr. Bowman notes and thankful for the work on the bond by local leaders and the bond commission.

However, enjoyment is a fruit of the City Walk’s creation, not a test of its success. The bond is an economic recovery/development tool. Ultimately, the only test of its success is how well it accomplishes those tasks. Mr. Bowman’s perspective represents a gut feeling or intuition. We should not rely significantly on gut feeling or intuition as our guide when complicated, very expensive initiatives are being conceived and implemented.

I’m sure if Mr. Bowman thinks he might need surgery, he won’t get a group of neighbors together, talk to other people who’ve had surgery, buy some knives then have them do the procedure. I assume he will go to a specialist. Applying $40-$90 million to encourage economic recovery and remedy complex structural challenges is at least as complicated as surgery. Now and going forward we must treat it as such.

Hickory was once a magnet for innovation and entrepreneurship largely because it embraced a gold standard for best practices. Between 1945 and 1960, one out of every four new businesses in North Carolina started here. We need to embrace the legacy of asking how we can get the most value out of everything we do by using the best research, the best minds and the best practices available.

To be more specific, trained specialists, research and specialized guidance have been available for 10-15 years that might have yielded much better economic recovery/development results in response to our structural challenges.

Why am I pointing this out about a project that is well underway? Because we continue to neglect opportunities, such as the $100 million construction project on U.S. 321 and mismanage projects like the U.S. 321/Clement Boulevard intersection, which will soon require four right turns and a U-turn to cross over and back. While we were developing the arches that failed, we put relatively little thought and energy into the unfortunate bridge design for the Aviation Walkway. U.S.321 is Hickory’s front yard, the only place where most outsiders drive through the city. Within the next decade, 60,000 cars per day will be driving under that bridge. The people in those cars will be forming impressions of us based on it. Best practices point us to focusing on these areas more than we have.

I commend the leaders who worked on the bond commission for their superb and diligent service, but it appears that before their work began specialists should have been involved. The people’s money, whether it be in the form of property taxes or in a bond, is sacred. We should squeeze every bit of value out of it. Success for us must include more than what our gut tells us.

Chris Simmons

Hickory