Letter: That dog don't hunt

If the remaining supporters of Donald Trump are being honest with themselves, they will agree that his four years in office came with a huge amount of baggage. It is just not normal to get impeached twice and to incite an insurrection.
The couple of things he gets credit for, bringing down unemployment from 4.7% when Obama left office to 3.5% before COVID, and three conservative judges appointed to the Supreme Court could have been done by Kasich or “little” Marco or “lying” Ted, even “low energy” Jeb with no baggage.
Going forward do you continue to support the man, fracturing what is left of the Republican Party or do you send the message to your representatives who operate in fear of Trump’s vindictiveness that it is time to move on from the Donald?
Some people, I acknowledge, possess strange affinities for bullies, dictators, and con artists, but in no way do they add up to a governing majority. For those who based their candidate selection on more consequential factors, consider the following:
When Trump entered office 145.6 million people were employed. The unemployment rate was 4.7%. When he left office, 142.6 million people were employed, a loss of 3 million jobs and the worst record since Hoover.
Public debt increased $8 trillion under Trump and the annual deficit of $584 billion for Obama’s last year was $3.3 trillion in Trump’s last year.
The stock market did well under Trump going up 10,000 points but Obama had a higher % gain. Consumer confidence dropped by about 20 points by the end of the Trump presidency.
We comprise a little over 4% of the world’s population but have 20% of the world’s COVID cases and 17% of the deaths. Trump can’t be blamed for the pandemic, but he can be blamed for a failure of leadership in handling his only crisis not of his making.
Impeached twice, incitement of an insurrection, currently under Grand Jury investigation and still in control of the Republican Party? That dog don’t hunt.
James Long
Hickory