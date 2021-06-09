Letter: That dog don't hunt

If the remaining supporters of Donald Trump are being honest with themselves, they will agree that his four years in office came with a huge amount of baggage. It is just not normal to get impeached twice and to incite an insurrection.

The couple of things he gets credit for, bringing down unemployment from 4.7% when Obama left office to 3.5% before COVID, and three conservative judges appointed to the Supreme Court could have been done by Kasich or “little” Marco or “lying” Ted, even “low energy” Jeb with no baggage.

Going forward do you continue to support the man, fracturing what is left of the Republican Party or do you send the message to your representatives who operate in fear of Trump’s vindictiveness that it is time to move on from the Donald?

Some people, I acknowledge, possess strange affinities for bullies, dictators, and con artists, but in no way do they add up to a governing majority. For those who based their candidate selection on more consequential factors, consider the following:

When Trump entered office 145.6 million people were employed. The unemployment rate was 4.7%. When he left office, 142.6 million people were employed, a loss of 3 million jobs and the worst record since Hoover.