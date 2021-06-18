Letter: That dog doesn't need to hunt!

Mr. Long needs to turn off whatever news source he's watching or reading because President Trump's supporters are still behind the best president for the people this country has ever seen. As hard as these folks try to wish us away, we are going nowhere but back to the voting booth to vote for him should he decide to run again against illegitimate Joe! When you speak of "baggage" Mr. Long you must mean the lies and the hate that your media and politicians begin before this man entered office and continues today.
When you forget to speak of Obama's lackluster economy and nonexistent GDP you also forget to mention that his unemployment rate did not count the folks that were not seeking jobs anymore because they could not find them! You folks insist on boosting this man's record, but the 2016 election was an eye-opening shock to Democrats that Obama's policies were rejected by the American people.
So going forward we are united against the lies and hate that permeates the left's media and their viewers.
Let me explain what vindictiveness is. That's a former president that works for four years behind the scenes spreading one lie after another about our president. Goes into swing states and goes around state legislators and helps eviscerate voter rules to make cheating easier using mail-in ballots. Then sets in place a full-proof plan to block Republicans from viewing the counting of these ballots and the stop counting to add these fraudulent ballots in! Then helps push the agenda to bring this country to its knees using racism and the idiot teachings of critical race training and the 1619 project to do it.
We watch now as flip-flop Fauci denies his involvement in funding the Wuhan labs after he demanded President Trump shut down this country! This is after his Great Swami 2017 prediction Trump would face a huge epidemic while in office. We watched helplessly as Democrat governors used this epidemic to destroy everything Trump did to lift this country up and out of Democrat's welfare control and kept us in masks that Fauci himself said years before does nothing to stop the small particles of a virus.
Once again we have been had by Democrats and their lust for power and control of this country. The number of lives lost getting Trump out of the White House so we could put a three-time loser and racist like Joe Biden in, I guess was worth the loss to Democrats!
But going forward to 2022 and 2024 fake and worthless impeachments and insurrections are not keeping us from uniting around Trump. And that dog my friend does hunt!
Eugene Reid
Hickory