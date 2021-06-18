Letter: That dog doesn't need to hunt!

Mr. Long needs to turn off whatever news source he's watching or reading because President Trump's supporters are still behind the best president for the people this country has ever seen. As hard as these folks try to wish us away, we are going nowhere but back to the voting booth to vote for him should he decide to run again against illegitimate Joe! When you speak of "baggage" Mr. Long you must mean the lies and the hate that your media and politicians begin before this man entered office and continues today.

When you forget to speak of Obama's lackluster economy and nonexistent GDP you also forget to mention that his unemployment rate did not count the folks that were not seeking jobs anymore because they could not find them! You folks insist on boosting this man's record, but the 2016 election was an eye-opening shock to Democrats that Obama's policies were rejected by the American people.

So going forward we are united against the lies and hate that permeates the left's media and their viewers.