Letter: Thanks, officer, for telling it like it is

Scott Hildebrand's article on the front page of Sunday's edition was excellent.

I had the opportunity of observing Scott from his entry into the police service until my retirement in 2007. He demonstrated those skills and qualities that made him a fine officer and leader. Not only am I very proud of him, but my fellow citizens of this city can be extremely proud of every man and woman who serves honorably in the police service.

Hickory is a unique community. We have unique police officers. As Scott notes it is getting difficult to find these people. Let's you and I do everything we can to make it attractive for these unique young people to want to "serve" in our town.

Thank you, Scott, for telling folks what it's like, and most of all, for your years of professional leadership for young police officers as well as young people in our community.

You are the best!

Floyd Lucas

Chief of Police (Rtd)

Hickory