Letter: Thanks for your votes

I would like to thank the 10,610 people who voted for me as a progressive/liberal Democrat in the very red, ultraconservative, extreme right-wing district for North Carolina House of Representatives 89. There are many blue spots of hope in our area!
With the extreme right-wing Republicans keeping control of the N.C. General Assembly, there is a good chance the district will remain unchanged for 2022 with redistricting.
Hopefully, someone else with more time, energy and resources will run as a Democrat for the seat in 2022. Please call me the "old school" way at 828-464-8294 (landline, no texting) if you would like to find out how to become a Catawba County Democrat Party activist. Leave a message on my voice mail if I am not home. We must start preparing now for 2022.
Greg Cranford
Newton, NC
This letter to the editor can be found on page A4 in today's print edition.
