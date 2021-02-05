Letter: Thanks for your generosity

On behalf of our staff and board of directors, I want to thank our community for their generosity to our homeless families this Christmas. Even in the midst of this pandemic, individuals, businesses, churches and foundations rallied to adopt our families and give them a most wonderful holiday.

We are thankful for the gifts, for the food, for supplies and for the donations to our non-profit we have received the past few months. We continue to serve families in need and are able to do so because of this community's heart. We wish everyone a most happy 2021.