 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks for your generosity
0 comments

Letter: Thanks for your generosity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of our staff and board of directors, I want to thank our community for their generosity to our homeless families this Christmas. Even in the midst of this pandemic, individuals, businesses, churches and foundations rallied to adopt our families and give them a most wonderful holiday.

We are thankful for the gifts, for the food, for supplies and for the donations to our non-profit we have received the past few months. We continue to serve families in need and are able to do so because of this community's heart. We wish everyone a most happy 2021.

Jane Earnest

Hickory NC

Earnest is the executive director of Family Care Center of Catawba Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert