Letter: Thanks for your confidence, support

Thank you to the citizens of Hickory for re-electing me to City Council in Ward 6. I appreciate the confidence you show in me and our council and mayor to continue moving our city forward.

Our bold bond initiative to revitalize Hickory began with City Walk, River Walk and Trivium Business Park and they have been highly successful. Above county-average paying jobs have been created, our population has increased and our tax base is growing. The addition of the Aviation museum and the upcoming Appalachian State University's Hickory campus are two more exciting projects which will enhance our city.

Thank you to our citizens for your willingness to invest in Hickory and to the mayor and fellow council members for working collaboratively and respectfully with each other to accomplish our goals. Thank you also to our city manager and a huge thank you to all of the amazing Hickory city staff.

I will do my best to continue to represent all of our citizens and work to further the growth of our beautiful city. I appreciate your support.

Jill Patton

Hickory