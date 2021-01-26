Letter: Thanks for making our country communist

Thank you Ms. Parsons for your help in making our country communist. You have to be blind, deaf, and dumb because the election was stolen in plain sight! You need to ask yourself this question: Why were the people at the Capitol that day?

Let's look at the ones who are really responsible for that incident: the Democrats, the media, big tech, the courts, the lawyers, the judges, and most of all The Supreme Court of the United States for letting a number of states just ignore the Constitution so they could count illegal votes! There was overwhelming evidence, however, if it is not permitted by the judges and court system, then they can say there is a lack of evidence.

Are you saying that all 75 million of us that defend right from wrong and the constitution should not have our voices heard and evidence allowed to be seen?

Are you saying that all those people who were willing to get up on the stand and tell all the fraudulent things they saw in the election of November 3 are liars?

The media, big tech, China, and the Democrats are all in this together —now with all the money they gave to this election, they want their favors now in return. Do your research and not believe the narrative they want you to believe! Very sad what they are doing to our freedoms and liberties.