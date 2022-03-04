Letter: Thankful for gentle wisdom and humor of Hollifield, Clark and Tomberlin

Thank you for the “How I Saved the World’s Fair” story by Scott Hollifield and “Mostly, Tall Tales are Fun” by Larry Clark in the February 26 edition of your paper and also the writings of Brent Tomberlin “It’s Time to Break Free of Fear," “ It Takes Courage to Get History Right” and others I like to save just for the thoughtful wisdom in them. His students are not just in the classrooms.

Writings like these start my day with a smile and makes me anticipate the next edition of your paper.

It’s not that I keep my head buried in the sand and do not see all the problems that confront us from all sides, but I do not get any great joy out of editorials that are written with venom spewing from the end of the pen. I see enough of that in mean bumper stickers and inconsiderate and rude drivers on the highways.

Thank you for a break from all that.

Nancy Bumgarner

Conover