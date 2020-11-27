Letter: Thank you, St. Stephens Elementary, from the bottom of a veteran's heart

With exception of a death in the family I have not shed a tear since Old Yeller died — until this morning (Thursday Nov. 19). The kids of St. Stephens Elementary School made me do it.

Every year on or about Veterans Day the school sponsors a breakfast and program for veterans (and firemen, police officers, EMT's, and all first responders). This year they had to overcome two obstacles, COVID-19 and the rains and wind from a hurricane. They were mere bumps in the road for these magnificent students, principal, and staff, especially Sheila Pinkney.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented the normal breakfast and program inside the cafeteria and gym but not a big deal, we'll do it some other way. A modified event, an outdoor drive-thru parade, was planned for the day after Veterans Day. But a hurricane's wind and rain on that day quashed the plan. OK, so let's try again next week. Today (Nov. 19), they pulled it off. A drive-thru parade of veterans and families in their cars and trucks intermingled with fire engines, ambulances, police/sheriff patrol cars drove through the school grounds lined with students, staff, and visitors. The kids and teachers lined up along the driveway and sidewalks in the chilly weather (mid-40s) carrying "Welcome Veterans," "Thank You Veterans" signs, waving flags and shouting "USA, USA."