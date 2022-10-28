Letter: Test smoke alarms, practice fire escape from home

October is Home Fire Prevention Month. The American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.

Every eight minutes, The American Red Cross brings help and hope to people in need, thanks to our dedicated Disaster Cycle Services volunteers and our generous individual, foundation and corporate sponsors.

Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the American Red Cross Blue Ridge Piedmont chapter responded to 45 home fires right here in Catawba County, providing food, shelter and comfort to more than 130 individuals and 50 families in need, as well as casework and recovery assistance for disaster survivors. This was achieved at no cost to those receiving Red Cross support.

You can visit redcross.org/homefires for a home fire escape plan and other free resources. There is also information there about how you can help families in need by volunteering or making a donation to support our lifesaving services.

We are grateful for Catawba County’s support of the Red Cross by individual, foundation and corporate donors.

John Teeter

Blue Ridge Piedmont chapter board member

Hickory