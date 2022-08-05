Letter: Term/age limits not the answer

Regarding David Turman's letter (8/2/22) proposing term/age limits for the Supreme Court — Mr. Turman's proposal would require an amendment to the Constitution and that is very unlikely to occur.

One serious fault in his logic is demonstrated in his statement that term/age limits for the Supreme Court would "make courts more representative of the people they are supposed to serve". The courts are not a legislative body, and they should not be "serving" or representing anybody — they are to interpret the laws as established by those who ARE elected to represent the people.