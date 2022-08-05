Letter: Term/age limits not the answer

Regarding David Turman's letter (8/2/22) proposing term/age limits for the Supreme Court — Mr. Turman's proposal would require an amendment to the Constitution and that is very unlikely to occur.
One serious fault in his logic is demonstrated in his statement that term/age limits for the Supreme Court would "make courts more representative of the people they are supposed to serve". The courts are not a legislative body, and they should not be "serving" or representing anybody — they are to interpret the laws as established by those who ARE elected to represent the people.
If you disagree with a decision made by the Supreme Court, tell your elected representatives to change the law and if they fail to do what you want, elect someone else who will.
Francis White,
Hickory