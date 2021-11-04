Letter: Teacher unions are destroying America

What we have in control of our educational system are teachers unions. Barack Obama came into office giving lip service to educational reform and then, under pressure from the teacher unions, shut down the very successful voucher system in our nation's capital that allowed poor, bright, minorities to attend private schools that many in the Senate and Congress send their children to including the Obamas.

Teacher unions are the driving force to low standards and contribute to the high dropout rates of Black and Hispanic students. Teacher unions contribute heavily to Democrats and along with Democrat politicians push back hard on No Child Left Behind, charter schools, vouchers, and any other type of reform that tries to take the control of our educational system away from them that is responsible for the abysmal academic achievements of minorities.