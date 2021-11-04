Letter: Teacher unions are destroying America

What we have in control of our educational system are teachers unions. Barack Obama came into office giving lip service to educational reform and then, under pressure from the teacher unions, shut down the very successful voucher system in our nation's capital that allowed poor, bright, minorities to attend private schools that many in the Senate and Congress send their children to including the Obamas.
Teacher unions are the driving force to low standards and contribute to the high dropout rates of Black and Hispanic students. Teacher unions contribute heavily to Democrats and along with Democrat politicians push back hard on No Child Left Behind, charter schools, vouchers, and any other type of reform that tries to take the control of our educational system away from them that is responsible for the abysmal academic achievements of minorities.
We do not have systemic racism in this country, we have systemic stupid that is supported by a red state-compliant media that supports this scandalous poor level of academic achievement. Democrats and the teacher's unions are not interested in educating our children anymore. They are interested in indoctrinating their youthful minds to think and behave like a Democrat. That's why the Biden administration and Democrats are fully behind pushing Critical Race Theory in our schools and like the Obama administration is weaponizing government agencies to come after the American people for standing up against their tyrannical takeover of our country and its freedoms.
These Democrat-encouraged, illegal, migrant caravans are making the situation worse and putting a huge strain on tax dollars. But what are Democrats not doing that's not putting a strain on everything they touch and then pretend to fix on their way to taking every constitutional freedom away from you and me and giving it to Mexico?
Gas, $3.20 a gallon, and rising quickly. Food prices rise every day as shelves are sitting empty. Illegals entering the country by the millions. Good job Democrat voters. The days of the people first are long gone in just nine short months. America is falling quickly under Democrat rule.
Let's turn it back around in 2022 and 2024 and put a stop to this "Built Back Better!" It's destroying America!
Eugene Reid
Hickory