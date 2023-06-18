If humans could eradicate COVID-19, would we? While quick judgment jumps to an obvious moral answer, reality begs to differ. Prior to COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) was the leading infectious disease killer. TB was discovered in 1882, it’s curable, and yet it’s still around.

Infectious diseases are deadly. While invisible to the eye to see unless their destruction manifests as symptoms, it’s easy to ignore if it’s not killing people living near you. The world watched as the U.S. created effective treatment and at-home testing relatively overnight to fight COVID-19. Yet the world ignores TB and the fact we are one mutation away from catastrophe.

The longer TB goes undiagnosed and untreated, the higher the risk for all of us. Because of political inaction, we have not eradicated TB everywhere and drug resistant TB now poses challenges.

Pathogens know no borders. The public health response to COVID-19 originated from TB work highlighting how investing in multi-pathogenic solutions prepares for the inevitable next disease. Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Ted Budd should co-sponsor the End Tuberculosis Now Act to save lives, prevent illness, and boost the global health infrastructure needed to address future pandemics.

Inaction is still action and if nothing changes, nothing changes.

Emily Bird

Mooresville