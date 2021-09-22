Letter: Take back our history and our schools

How did we the people fall this far in such a short time? We the people have destroyed our borders. Allowing "who knows?" to walk in to America without even a clue of who is entering. And I think we the people don't care who comes in or what they may do while they are here.

Our borders are gone, economy trashed, oil and gas shipped (we were energy independent a few months ago) in by less than friendly countries, personal liberties taken away one by one, teaching our children that white people are evil and are the cause of all problems some people have. We the people are stocking our military and CIA and FBI with less than desirable people, appointing military generals that will toe a Marxist line even as the country is being disassembled and reconstructed by people who admit to being Marxists and we the people are not doing or saying one word in opposition to the idea of living under a dictatorship.

Every part of American life is being taken down, and we, the soon to be ex-Americans who lived and enjoyed the greatest life ever know to man, we the people will be subjects, not citizens. How did we fall this far this fast? We the people stopped caring. We the people got dumbed down and fat from a good life we took for granted. Now those patriots who still believe in America and the Constitution must stand up, act like the minute men of Bunker Hill and take back every thing we are losing.