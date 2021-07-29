Letter: Sylvia Ray sorely missed in Newton

I moved to Catawba County in 2011 after living in Lincolnton for 50-plus years. One of the first things I did was move my American Legion membership to the Newton Post 16. One of the first people I met with my association with the American Legion and becoming Commander at Post 16 was Sylvia Ray who was associated with the local Newton paper and wrote articles that were carried in the Hickory Daily Record, as well.

Sylvia was the most dedicated person to this community and its history I’ve ever met. She knew more about Catawba County history, especially Newton than anyone could absorb in a lifetime. She went way out of her way to educate me about the community, its history, politics, courts, government and especially history of things like the Soldiers Reunion which has been an American Legion cause for 75 years or more in Newton.

She spent endless hours of her time with me on the phone, in my office and places in the community to ensure I had all the information and background I needed as I wasn’t from this community and knew very little about it. Thanks to Sylvia, I’ve learned to love Catawba County, its people, the communities and its history.

This community lost a shining star when Sylvia passed away a few weeks ago. The American Legion in Newton and I will miss her and we’re totally in her debt for her selfless help and knowledge.

