Letter: Sustainable economy grows from the middle class

I am happy to see the successful vaccination rates, the opening of the economy and positive economic numbers. This is a credit in large part to the Biden administration commitment to government that is competent and in service to the American people.

President Biden is willing to invest in the people, he believes in the basic goodness and ingenuity of our nation.

It is time for Republicans to take this opportunity to seriously negotiate with Democrats to pass legislation to invest in our infrastructure. Our roads and bridges are a national disgrace, the pandemic showed the inequality of broadband access. We face environmental challenges from climate change to leaking waste sites and vulnerable dams.

At the beginning of President Obama's first term Mitch McConnell vowed to make him a one-term president, at the beginning of the second term he vowed to block legislation, at the beginning of President Trump's term he vowed to confirm judges, not pass legislation. He was somewhat gleeful about the number of bills that came to perish on his desk.

This is a pivotal moment in our history.

We can insist on quiet competence in service of our people or follow the Trump train to culture wars, voter suppression, sell out to the rich and alternative facts.