Letter: Supporting demands of transgender people is reprobate mind in overdrive

President Biden is in open defiance of and in rebellion against God by promoting the LGBT agenda. How is President Biden promoting the LGBT agenda? What are some of the things that God’s Word says about homosexuality, marriage, gender? Are there parallels between Jeroboam king of Israel and Zedekiah king of Judah with President Biden? Are President Biden and those who support the LGBT agenda examples of the reprobate mind?
President Biden is promoting the LGBT agenda. April 7 SRN news said President “Biden has prioritized a number of LGBT agenda items, which special emphasis on the demands of transgender people.” President Biden has also pushed the LGBT agenda in his cabinet appointments. His secretary of state said that he will fly a gay pride flag at every US embassy. His secretary of transportation is openly sodomite. His assistant secretary of health is a transgender.
What are some of the things that God’s Word says about homosexuality, marriage, gender?
“You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22). Abomination means extreme hatred and detestation. It is whatever is an object of extreme hatred and detestation.
“For this cause a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” (Genesis 2:24). Biblically marriage is between one man and one woman.
“And God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27). There are only two genders, male and female.
There are parallels between Jeroboam king of Israel and Zedekiah king of Judah with President Biden. Jeroboam “made Israel sin.” President Biden’s promoting the LGBT agenda is making America sin more. King Zedekiah “stiffened his neck and hardened his heart against turning to the Lord God of Israel.” (2 Chronicles 36:13). This is open defiance of and rebellion against God. President Biden displays the same open defiance of and rebellion against God that Zedekiah did.
President Biden and those who support the LGBT agenda are examples of the reprobate mind. “And just as they refused to have God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not proper.” (Romans 1:28). Supporting “the demands of transgender people” and what God calls an abomination is the reprobate mind in overdrive.
Tim McKittrick
Stony Point