Letter: Supporting demands of transgender people is reprobate mind in overdrive

President Biden is in open defiance of and in rebellion against God by promoting the LGBT agenda. How is President Biden promoting the LGBT agenda? What are some of the things that God’s Word says about homosexuality, marriage, gender? Are there parallels between Jeroboam king of Israel and Zedekiah king of Judah with President Biden? Are President Biden and those who support the LGBT agenda examples of the reprobate mind?

President Biden is promoting the LGBT agenda. April 7 SRN news said President “Biden has prioritized a number of LGBT agenda items, which special emphasis on the demands of transgender people.” President Biden has also pushed the LGBT agenda in his cabinet appointments. His secretary of state said that he will fly a gay pride flag at every US embassy. His secretary of transportation is openly sodomite. His assistant secretary of health is a transgender.

What are some of the things that God’s Word says about homosexuality, marriage, gender?

“You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22). Abomination means extreme hatred and detestation. It is whatever is an object of extreme hatred and detestation.