Letter: Support your local movie theater

You can sit in new comfortable leather chairs and you don't have to worry about COVID-19 because the staff makes sure everyone is seated far enough apart and the theater will be thoroughly cleaned after each show. I would encourage everyone to consider buying a gift certificate which would help them get through this difficult time with little money coming in and bills to pay and would also earn you free passes. Many small businesses and restaurants will not survive this pandemic and its lengthy closures. Let's make sure Carolina Theater is not one of them.