 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stunned by the vitriol from residents of Moore's Ferry
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: Stunned by the vitriol from residents of Moore's Ferry

  • 0

I am stunned by the vitriol of the residents of Moore’s Ferry regarding the proposed housing near their properties. Our lives and existence is temporary on earth. No piece of property or house should be worth the disgust shown toward others who are not as fortunate.

If you feel your “neighborhood” is that important perhaps you should have bought a mountaintop so you wouldn’t need to associate with lower income people that you can’t see the value of. I am ashamed we have people like this in our city. Sometimes hard lessons are learned by realizing that the young professional physician living in those apartments, paying their bills and starting families might be the one to save your life one day.

Praying for you all.

Brenda Lail

Conover

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert