Letter: Students should analyze, discuss ramifications of slavery

In a Sept. 17 Washington Post article, President Trump stated that education today is “hostile to the nation’s Founding Fathers” and “efforts to educate students about racism and slavery is an insult to the country’s lofty founding principles." Therefore, he stated he will create a national commission — “The 1776 Commission” to combat “decades of left-wing indoctrination” and create an education for students that is more “patriotic."
This interview came on the heels of a Sept. 4 statement to CNN that if California proceeds with a curriculum involving the 1619 Project ( a New York Times series of essays and articles on the history of slavery and its impact on our country — one having won the Pulitzer Prize) he would cut off their federal funds for education. These statements by the POTUS should evoke outrage and fear in educators, parents, and all citizens who believe in an educational process that encourages freedom of expression and critical thinking. Local districts decide on curriculum offerings in public schools, but the rhetoric from President Trump simply brings more division to a country that is already polarized.
Actually, our history books have painted a picture of the United States as a shining beacon of patriotism and democracy, often sanitizing or neglecting events that have had a negative impact on African Americans for hundreds of years.
According to a 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, our students lack a basic understanding of how the forced migration of over 12 million slaves, ensuing legislation and policies have shaped the U.S. and impacted the lives of Black Americans today. The oppression of enslaved people is a stark reminder of the hypocrisy of those “lofty founding principles” that declared “all men are created equal." If we truly hold the documents formulated by our Founding Fathers as our standards, why have we denied equal rights to vast numbers of Americans: Native Americans, Japanese Americans, immigrants, African Americans? It took 100 years for our country to ratify the 15th amendment granting African American men the right to vote and another 50 years for women to vote. Even then Jim Crow laws denied equal access to basic rights. Where is the equality in that?
Do we need a new curriculum in our schools? Absolutely! President Trump stated we need a “pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth about our nation’s great history." I can agree that we need one that teaches truth —not the Donald Trump version but one based on historical facts; one that does not gloss over our country’s responsibilities in creating a system of oppression and racism that still continues into the 21st century.
We need a curriculum that encourages our students to analyze, critique, investigate, and engage in honest discussions on our history. Only then can we begin to understand the ramifications of past policies and how we got where we are today. I urge all our school boards to implement a comprehensive study of slavery and Black History, integrated in the U.S. history courses. This should start at the primary level and extend through high school. We owe it to our young people to provide safe places where our country’s history can be honestly discussed, and in doing so, work together toward a “more perfect union” — another one of those lofty founding Father principles.
Betty Lohr
Hickory NC
