Letter: Students should analyze, discuss ramifications of slavery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a Sept. 17 Washington Post article, President Trump stated that education today is “hostile to the nation’s Founding Fathers” and “efforts to educate students about racism and slavery is an insult to the country’s lofty founding principles." Therefore, he stated he will create a national commission — “The 1776 Commission” to combat “decades of left-wing indoctrination” and create an education for students that is more “patriotic."

This interview came on the heels of a Sept. 4 statement to CNN that if California proceeds with a curriculum involving the 1619 Project ( a New York Times series of essays and articles on the history of slavery and its impact on our country — one having won the Pulitzer Prize) he would cut off their federal funds for education. These statements by the POTUS should evoke outrage and fear in educators, parents, and all citizens who believe in an educational process that encourages freedom of expression and critical thinking. Local districts decide on curriculum offerings in public schools, but the rhetoric from President Trump simply brings more division to a country that is already polarized.

Actually, our history books have painted a picture of the United States as a shining beacon of patriotism and democracy, often sanitizing or neglecting events that have had a negative impact on African Americans for hundreds of years.