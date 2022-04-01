Letter: Story promotes false narrative about homophobia, bigotry

It is interesting how the Hickory Daily Record has left real journalism by writing a spurious story about canine gender identity to subtly promote another false narrative regarding homophobia and bigotry. It has become evident over the last number of years a political agenda instead of journalistic integrity has become the norm.

It's no wonder fewer people nationwide are subscribing to these print falsities and why those of us who desire real news are looking for alternative sources that are interested in the truth. Hopefully, someone will see the error of this kind of journalism and have the bravery to make corrections before everything in media becomes invalid and unauthentic.