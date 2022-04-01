 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Story promotes false narrative about homophobia, bigotry

Editor's Note

The story in question in Mr. Ivey's letter to the editor was published online by the Hickory Daily Record but was not written by the Hickory staff.

It is interesting how the Hickory Daily Record has left real journalism by writing a spurious story about canine gender identity to subtly promote another false narrative regarding homophobia and bigotry. It has become evident over the last number of years a political agenda instead of journalistic integrity has become the norm.

It's no wonder fewer people nationwide are subscribing to these print falsities and why those of us who desire real news are looking for alternative sources that are interested in the truth. Hopefully, someone will see the error of this kind of journalism and have the bravery to make corrections before everything in media becomes invalid and unauthentic.

Mark Ivey

Lincolnton

