It is not surprising Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing. When they went "woke" and stopped carrying certain brands because of their views, we stopped shopping there. We were good customers.

How many "woke" media sites and businesses are losing viewers and customers because they feel they have to make a "statement" about things using their brand name as an influence.

In many cases they are losing 50% of their viewers and customers. Look at the catastrophe of late-night TV talk shows.

In the case of Bed, Bath and Beyond the "woke" people cost many people the loss of their jobs. It's a shame. When are the "woke" people going to really wake up?

Ronald Orovitz

Hickory