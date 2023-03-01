Diana Ross and the Supremes sang "Stop! In The Name of Love."

That song hit the number-one spot in March of 1965. Part of the lyrics, “Stop in the name of love, before you break my heart. Think it over. Think it over.” Think it over is my point. Let’s think it over.

As a community, we have let our problems escalate to point of dangerous chaos, all because we may offend someone. I’ve lived long enough to know there is always going to be someone you are going to offend. Maybe the offended should stop and think it over, asking themselves, why did that offend me?

The following issue has been in the local news, practically every state in the nation, where parents are stepping up to the plate hoping to protect their children against immoral and/or inappropriate reading material (books) for the age of their students, displayed in elementary or middle school libraries. Recently, Jay McDonald from Alaska, was silenced at a school board meeting, because he didn’t want his children exposed to Critical Gender Theory (the reason for these books), pushed by the school system, transitioning elementary students to be gender creative without telling parents. It’s not just one book but many books. This is not censorship. This is protecting kids from sex predators and sex trafficking.

If young children follow the instructions from “Let’s Talk About It” currently found in Alaska’s school libraries (K-12), they are targets. Text excerpts from the authors of the book, quoting Fox News, “There's nothing wrong with enjoying some porn, it's a fun sugary treat," the book said. "When consumed right, porn can help you discover new aspects of your sexuality." Also, "A great place to research fantasies and kinks safely is on the internet," the book said. "There's tons of people and communities out there that share your interests and have all kinds of advice." You can find the details on foxnews.com.

If this doesn’t raise a China-sized weather balloon or red flags, well something is wrong. Parents, get on board with Jay McDonald and sing the Supremes’ song. Stop in the name of love and think it over.

If the school board doesn’t listen, home-school your kids. Their spiritual, emotional, psychological, and physical lives (children’s suicide rates for all genders have sharply increased) are at stake. I’m a concerned great-great nana.

Barbara (Bobby) Speers

Hickory