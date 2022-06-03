Letter: Stop blaming weapons and start offering God's love

Once again, evil has taken the lives of precious, innocent children. The horrible evil which took place at Robb Elementary School in Texas has been blamed on many things. We must face the reality that these acts are caused by none other than Satan himself.

From the beginning of sin in the Garden of Eden until now, the devil has brought pain, cruelty and death to unborn and living children. Possessed people with guns, knives, and other weapons of destruction have been blamed while doing the devil’s work.

How has he been able to destroy the schools as places of learning and safety? We have! By taking God out of schools! The decay of society was brought about by the denial of God in our country.

Let's bring back prayer not as an "after-school club", but as a vital part of education. Teaching God's love instead of hatred for one another is a must to hopefully prevent anymore taking of innocent lives.

Stop blaming weapons and start offering God's love. The "silent majority" must not be silent any longer. Plead with your school boards to put God back in our schools.

Joyanne Downing

Connelly Springs