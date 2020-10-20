Letter: Stealing campaign signs is cowardly

A coward is a person who lacks courage in facing danger, difficulty, opposition, pain, etc.; a timid or easily intimidated person.
A coward steals campaign signs — which is illegal by the way — but why? What are they afraid of? Dialogue perhaps? Can they not just knock on the door of the residence that had the signs in their yard to have a conversation about our political choices in a civil manner? I guess that would be too difficult; to actually have to listen to someone that has a different perspective than yourself.
Stealing a sign is easy; no conversation needed and nothing gained. Stealing my signs is not going to change anything but trust within the community. No votes will be lost because my sign is not present. I feel sorry for your lack of accepting diversity and ignorance of our freedoms. As the jingle goes, "one nation, under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Christopher White
Catawba, NC
