Letter: State is again picking up litter

Dear Mr. Finkel,

Thank you for your comments in the opinion section of the newspaper about litter on the roads.

Due to budgetary constraints, the N.C. Department of Transportation suspended litter pickup since last fall.

They have recently started picking up litter again.

There is good news ahead though. House Bill 196 appropriated $30 million in roadside pickup with an additional $90 million allocated to the Roadside Environmental Fund.

The bill has passed both the House and Senate chambers and is now waiting for Governor Roy Cooper to sign the bill into law.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for picking up litter, there is information on the Adopt a Highway website for DOT. That address is www.ncdot.gov.

Thank you for writing.

State Senator Dean Proctor

Hickory