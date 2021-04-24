Letter: Split country into red states and blue states

Unfortunately, we are a divided America. Biden claims to want unity yet he still insults the very voters he wants to come over to his side. He may have a problem or he may not, but he is now responsible for what happens in America. How can he dismiss half of us as being unworthy of any respect? Why hurt people when you have won?

Forced unity and regulated unity is nothing more than punishment. I know people accuse Trump of dividing us, but he actually showed how much we shared no matter our background, color, orientation, or beliefs. People want the right to succeed in life. To send their kids to the school of choice just as rich people do. To live where they want and with who without interference. To not have to live under one set of rules that restricts their freedom while government officials do as they please without any repercussions. To not be put out of work, while the people responsible continue to live a lavish lifestyle.

They promised other jobs, but none of those are here yet, so what do they all want these unemployed workers to do in the meantime? No one has an answer. Or asks the question. Perhaps the question is, Do people matter at all?

Sandra Bolick

Conover