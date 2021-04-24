Letter: Split country into red states and blue states

Conservatism vs. liberalism: It appears there is little common thread between the two so I propose this as a solution.
The Blue States
- Take in all the illegal immigrants without background checks, those with COVID and if they become legal, then Red States will allow them in their state with citizenship ID.
- Defund the police and protect all the porn and drug smugglers you care to at the innocents' expense.
- Take down any walls surrounding their homes since they think the border doesn't need walls and no more security guards.
- Should pay more income tax for their "pet projects."
- Pay the higher gas prices and the $15 wage because it mainly benefits the government to receive the taxes that companies and individuals will have to pay.
- Fund all the planned parenthood facilities while you claim you value life.
- Cancel any books, movies, etc. and history that offends you including the Bible because it talks of slavery plus the fact that marriage is between a man and woman, the Ten Commandments and the fact God created individuals with different gifts and strengths and not clones.
- Control the climate with your windmills, solar panels and forget the fact that while government and businesses have been responsible for some natural disasters, such as deforestation and bad planning, natural disasters have and always will occur without any help from humans. While we should do our part to take proper care of the planet, we should also use every natural resource and provide cleaner energy as we go forward.
- Continue to use Obamacare and provide free Medicare and education for all. Just be aware that your taxes pay for it, and you have given your choices over to a bureaucracy that you cannot sue, will limit your choices based on any reasoning they desire no matter how damaging it is to you. Do you really want to give them that much power?
- Continue to push "socialism" and disguise it as "protecting our democracy."
All the Red States
- We want our liberties and freedoms intact.
- Everyone, regardless of their background or color, to determine their own future, and to have control of their own life. We want the freedom to follow our own path without the government telling us what we should and should not choose.
- We want a free market for business, and responsible government oversight for abuses and problems that come to light. No one should be allowed to abuse their customers, and free markets not only give consumers choices, but bad actors find themselves without income when other businesses offer better alternatives.
- We want the pipeline, and other ways to make energy cheap and safe. We will continue to make our states energy efficient while being very innovative so as to make it as clean as possible along with alternatives. We will not take away jobs for our own personal reasons or as a favor to someone else.
- We recognize that people often need help, and there need to be safety nets. Assistance with education, good schools, and necessities can assist people in finding their way, and making their own choices in order to succeed.
- We understand God and faith, family, and hard work along with the Constitution is the foundation of our country and we will stand for it and be proud of it instead of blaming our ancestors for past mistakes. We understand that history has no perfect heroes, but flawed individuals, who certainly weren't perfect but managed to do great things. Humanity is both heroic and horrible, today as well as yesterday. Our system of justice does not hold people accountable for crimes in the distant past. We understand diversity and love for each other. We understand fairness, truth, and justice for all is what makes our country great and why people want to come here. We understand the reason for laws and police.
- We also understand that power can be abused, so we want our police to be fair, and our justice system to work for everyone. We don't need people in power that have agendas, or a personal ax to grind. For the same reason we do not want an over-powerful government that wants to insert itself into our personal lives while they answer to no one.
- We are not afraid of ideas, or speech. Anyone from a blue state may migrate to red, and hold the same beliefs and speak them proudly. Granted, there may be discussion, even arguments, but you have that freedom. You might change your mind, or you may change someone else's. Books, movies, thoughts are not to be censored. Parents can decide for their children. Adults decide for themselves.
Unfortunately, we are a divided America. Biden claims to want unity yet he still insults the very voters he wants to come over to his side. He may have a problem or he may not, but he is now responsible for what happens in America. How can he dismiss half of us as being unworthy of any respect? Why hurt people when you have won?
Forced unity and regulated unity is nothing more than punishment. I know people accuse Trump of dividing us, but he actually showed how much we shared no matter our background, color, orientation, or beliefs. People want the right to succeed in life. To send their kids to the school of choice just as rich people do. To live where they want and with who without interference. To not have to live under one set of rules that restricts their freedom while government officials do as they please without any repercussions. To not be put out of work, while the people responsible continue to live a lavish lifestyle.
They promised other jobs, but none of those are here yet, so what do they all want these unemployed workers to do in the meantime? No one has an answer. Or asks the question. Perhaps the question is, Do people matter at all?
Sandra Bolick
Conover